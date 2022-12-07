Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock

All 10 episodes will drop exclusively on Peacock on January 12, 2023.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Today, Peacock announced the premiere date and contestants for its nail-biting, psychological reality competition series The Traitors, hosted by the deliciously witty Alan Cumming. All 10 episodes will drop exclusively on Peacock on January 12, 2023.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities (including reality A-listers and America's best game players) who come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful."

Celebrity Contestants

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette) 

Brandi Glanville (RHOBH) 

Cirie Fields (Survivor) 

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother) 

Kate Chastain (Below Deck) 

Kyle Cooke (Summer House) 

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother) 

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset) 

Ryan Lochte (Olympian) 

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor) 

Additional contestants who will be joining the celebrities for a game chock-full of alliances, deception, and even "murder" include:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) - Los Angeles, CA

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) - Oneida, KY

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) - Reno, NV

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) - Houston, TX

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) - Beaumont, TX

Geraldine Moreno (Actress) - North Hollywood, CA 

Robert "Bam" Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) - Rye, NY

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) - Staten Island, NY

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) - Los Angeles, CA 

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) - Carlisle, PA

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit'." Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal

"In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland." Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development will oversee for NBCUniversal.



