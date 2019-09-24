Advancing Artists from THE VOICE Season 17 Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions continue tomorrow night on THE VOICE, Tuesday, September 24 (8/7c) on NBC.

The "Blind Auditions" continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the "Blind Auditions." The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.

Katie Kadan, 38

Team Legend

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Resident: Chicago, IL

Katie was surrounded by music from a young age and joined Chicago's All God's Children's Choir when she was 10. She spent the next decade singing in church and choirs, but never had the confidence to perform on her own. Katie taught music on the side, but always felt something was missing. At 30, she did an open mic and was floored by the positive response, so she started booking gigs and slowly began to accept herself. For the past seven years, Katie has been more spirited than ever while singing professionally in Chicago's blues community and hopes to spread her message of body positivity.

Jake HaldenVang, 24

Team Gwen

Hometown: Temecula Valley, CA

Resident: Fort Mill, SC

Jake grew up around music and was inspired to learn guitar by his dad, who was a classic rock musician. In middle school, Jake opened a lemonade stand and earned enough money to buy his first guitar. He and his dad started a blues-rock band called the Jake HaldenVang Band, and at 13 years old was traveling the East Coast playing 200 shows a year. When he was 16, Jake started performing as a solo artist and although he gave up a normal teenage life to focus on music, he has no regrets. Jake hopes "The Voice" will be his big chance to start a solo career.

Brennan Lassiter, 20

Team Kelly

Hometown: Dacusville, SC

Resident: Dacusville, SC

Brennan was primarily raised by her grandparents and grew up in church where her grandfather was a pastor. She fell in love with singing at 6 years old when she would stand in the back of her dad's truck and put on shows for his hunting buddies. She started singing in church at 12 and began doing worship. Brennan is currently a receptionist at a chiropractic office and continues to lead worship at her church.

Rose Short, 34

Team Gwen

Hometown: Killeen, TX

Resident: Killeen, TX

Rose started singing when she was 5 years old in Germany, where her father was stationed with the military. Growing up, she often performed at community events on the base. Her family eventually moved to Texas where she became involved in choir and theater. She always loved music, but after school she needed a job that paid the bills so she took a position at a male maximum-security prison. Rose worked as a corrections officer for eight years, but ultimately quit to focus on music again. Rose is currently a full-time musician, writing and performing her own music.

Will Breman, 25

Team Legend

Hometown: Woodland Hills, CA

Resident: Santa Barbara, CA

Will learned to sing when he was just 3 years old. He was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, and his parents believed music would be helpful in his development. No matter what he was going through, he could always turn to music for comfort. Will went on to attend college in Santa Barbara and stayed in town after graduation to pursue music. Will is currently a one-man-band soul musician and looper, who creates various beats and loops them together to sound like multiple musicians.

Alex Guthrie, 25

Team Kelly

Hometown: Marietta, GA

Resident: Marietta, GA

Alex learned to play guitar at 12 years old and later joined the school chorus and a garage band. At 16, he started gigging and skipped college to pursue music. When music wasn't paying the bills, he explored his interest in reptiles and began snake breeding. With some money in his pocket, he spent a year doing a 44-state tour playing music around the country. After returning home, he was cast as a singer in a commercial for American Family Insurance. As part of the commercial, Jennifer Hudson surprised Alex and sang with him. Hudson encouraged Alex to take his talents to "The Voice."

Kat Hammock, 18

Team Blake

Hometown: Encinitas, CA

Resident: Encinitas, CA

Kat began singing in her church choir in the fourth grade and devoted herself to learning piano shortly after. Thanks to her parents, Kat grew up on '60s and '70s music that fostered her love of singing. In middle school, she was invited to New York to sing at Carnegie Hall, which opened the opportunity to sing solo at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts several times. Singing on these world-renowned stages helped Kat realize she could pursue it as a career. Kat is a recent high school graduate and currently a part-time music teacher for kids.

Marina Chello, 37

Team Blake

Hometown: Forest Hills, NY

Resident: Plainview, NY

Marina and her family moved to New York from Uzbekistan IN SEARCH OF a better life when she was 11. Adjusting to the new culture was difficult, but listening to American music helped her learn the language and begin to make friends. Marina became very involved in school plays and concerts, and she decided to pursue music after graduation. In 2007, she landed a deal with P. Diddy's Bad Boy Records and her single "Sideline" was a big hit. She later got married and took a break from music to focus on being a mom. Marina currently manages a catering hall and is here at "The Voice" to give music another shot.

Kyndal Inskeep, 22

Team Gwen

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Resident: Nashville, TN

Growing up wasn't easy for Kyndal. Her father was mostly absent and when her mom remarried, she was the only one in her family with a different last name. She felt she didn't fit in and was often lonely, but music brought her joy. She got a guitar for Christmas and wrote her first song at 8 years old. By 13, she was gigging and posting videos of her singing. At 19, she moved to Nashville and finally felt at home. Kyndal is currently a nanny for four kids during the day and continues to perform her original music by night.





