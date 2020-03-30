Adult Swim Picks Up YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASY

Adult Swim goes down under for its next original series, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, which hails from Youtube creator, Michael Cusack, well known for his animated comedies. The new series premieres later this year.

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy follows two Australian party girls, Sarah and Rachel, looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah's quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

Cusack's viral hit Ciggy Butt Brain first caught the eye of Justin Roiland who later asked him to create an Australian version of Rick and Morty, giving life to Bushworld Adventures. Cusack's animation is known for combining his brand of biting satire with his own somewhat unpolished drawing style.

The quarter-hour animated series is created by Cusack (Bushworld Adventures, Ciggy Butt Brain) and produced by Cusack and Mike Cowap. Executive Producers include Cusack, Greta Lee Jackson, and Emma Fitzsimons. The series is produced by Princess Pictures.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories