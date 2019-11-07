Adult Swim Greenlights New Series FAIRY TALES

Halloween might be over, but there's always room for more bizarre and morbidly funny animated shows on Adult Swim. The network adds an all-new original series, JJ Villard's Fairy Tales, to its animation slate and renews The Shivering Truth, Lazor Wulf, and the long-awaited return of Mouse Fitzgerald in 12 Oz. Mouse that fans never knew they needed. The new series and seasons will all premiere in 2020.

JJ Villard's Fairy Tales is a new, twisted, fun take on classic the Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The charm and cuteness of the original stories remain, but now they've been updated and packaged into a ball of raw, visceral, gross weirdness. The quarter hour series is created, and executive produced by JJ Villard (King Star King).

Fans can look forward to a twisted take on childhood classics like Rapunzel from new series JJ Villard's Fairy Tales.

Critically hailed in its first season, THE SHIVERING TRUTH is a delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy set in stunning stop-motion. The quarter-hour series is created and written by Vernon Chatman, directed by Chatman and Cat Solen, and executive produced by PFFR (Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter, Xavier: Renegade Angel) with Solen. The animation studio is ShadowMachine. Check out the first season here.

Season two of LAZOR WULF will reunite fans with Stupid Horse, Lazor, Cannon, and Blazor but let's not forget God and Wallace to round out the city of Strongburg's finest. The quarter-hour series is created by Henry Bonsu and executive-produced by Bonsu, Daniel Weidenfeld (China, IL), Carl Jones (The Boondocks), and Vince Staples. The animation studio is Six Point Harness. Watch season one here.

12 Oz. Mouse first aired on the network in 2005 and returns with season three to follow a new journey for Mouse Fitzgerald and his trusty sidekick, Skillet. The quarter hour series features new cast members joining the original cast along with writer and creator, Matt Maiellaro (Aqua Teen Hunger Force). Catch up on the first two seasons here.

