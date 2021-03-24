Adrian Younge Shares 'TAN'

TAN is an arthouse film written, directed, edited, filmed and composed by ADRIAN YOUNGE. It further defines the nuances of racism and bigotry in America, with a film style inspired by the storytelling perspectives of Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch and Robert Downey, Sr.

The language is very dense, dealing with a new perspective on how to revise the erroneous history we were taught. TAN is available now via the Amazon Music app and Amazon's Prime Video: watch here.

The short film is the latest part of ADRIAN YOUNGE's multimedia project that sees the Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and former law professor share an unapologetic critique detailing the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color. "TAN represents the racial friction that exists between Black and White society," notes Younge. "As a Black American, it's my way of synthesizing our discarded history with a new vision for survival."

The narrative film sees five fragile souls, confused and in a haze of consciousness and intolerance, enter an eerie dimension. Piece-by-piece, each person realizes their destiny, and the darkness they've left behind. None of the characters realize they are deceased; the main character dies from asphyxiation--murdered by a police officer as he sold a "loosey" to the white character, analogous to the murder of Eric Garner--just like Younge does on the cover of The American Negro.

TAN is a companion piece to Younge's acclaimed recent album The American Negro: a powerful, multifaceted statement that reflects perennial injustices and serves to act as a lever of change during a time of mass disillusionment: an album for the people that details the evolution of racism in America. Younge also launched the Amazon Original podcast Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge to better explain the intricacies of the album's message, analyzing the Black consciousness with new historical parallels to the future and the past and includes a series of extended conversations with Black musicians, filmmakers, actors and scholars to reveal, illustrate and make visible the dominant ideologies embedded in America's culture.

Watch the trailer here: