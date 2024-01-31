Adam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards

NBC, Peacock, and E! announced TODAY that Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy Award-nominated actor, comedian, and producer Adam Sandler will receive the People's Icon Award at the 2024 “People's Choice Awards.”

Sandler will be honored for his impressive comedic career, which includes iconic roles in box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and many more. Sandler has also proven to be a versatile actor with more recent critically acclaimed dramatic roles in “Uncut Gems,” “Hustle” and his upcoming film “Spaceman.”

The 2024 “People's Choice Awards” hosted by Simu Liu, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

“Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on ‘Saturday Night Live' more than 30 years ago,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured THE TEST of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We're excited to honor him with this year's People's Icon Award.”

Over the past 30 years, Sandler has enjoyed phenomenal success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician. His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard,” “The Waterboy” and “Hotel Transylvania.” His films on Netflix are some of the most watched films on the platform, including the recent “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “Murder Mystery,” “Murder Mystery 2,” “Hustle,” “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “Hubie Halloween,” among many others.

Sandler's work has been recognized over the years with several awards, including nine People's Choice Awards, six MTV MOVIE AWARDS and 12 Kids Choice Awards. He's also been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards, two Gotham Awards, a Golden Globe Award, five Emmy Awards and three GRAMMY AWARDS for his multiple comedy albums that have gone multi-platinum and collectively sold more than 6 million copies. Earlier this year, Sandler received THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor.

In 2022, Sandler starred in the critically acclaimed basketball film “Hustle,” earning him a Gotham Award and a SAG Award Nomination. His role in the Safdie Bros.' highly regarded film “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and Independent Spirit Award. Sandler's next film, “Spaceman,” will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and be released in select theaters on Feb. 23 and March 1 on Netflix. In December, he also finished the sold-out 25 city “I Missed You” tour.

“People's Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce.

Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty