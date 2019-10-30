Adam McKay Will Produce a Limited Series on Jeffrey Epstein

Variety reports that "The Big Short" director Adam McKay will develop a series about Jeffrey Epstein for HBO under his overall deal.

The untitled series is based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's upcoming book about Epstein.

Brown's reporting was a driving force behind the multimillionaire financier's arrest this past July on sex trafficking charges. Epstein died in prison in August.

"We are delighted to continue our longtime collaboration with Adam McKay with this new deal," says Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "Adam is a uniquely talented director and producer, and we are looking forward to working with him and the team at Hyperobject on many projects to come."

"We've worked with Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Len Amato and the team at HBO for years on shows like 'Eastbound & Down,' 'FOD Presents,' and 'Succession.' They're fearless, extremely clued in and know how to frame and present a show like no one else."

Read the original story on Variety.





