Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Present First-Ever Comedy Fantasy Camp

Comedy fans, aspiring stand-up comedians and television writers are about to have their dreams come true.

The producers of the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp are teaming up with top podcaster and stand-up comic Adam Carolla, late-night icon Jay Leno, and some of the most successful TV writers in the industry to launch the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, to be held in Hollywood, California on Thursday, October 12th through Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

In addition to Jay Leno and Adam Carolla, guest stars at this camp will include comics Alonzo Bodden, Brad Williams and writers Jeff Astroff (Friends), Liz Astroff (King of Queens), Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs), showrunner Kevin Hench (Tim Allen), with more to be announced.

This four-day experience offers a unique opportunity to learn from and work with some of the most successful talent in the comedy industry. Campers of all levels, from beginners to advanced, will learn techniques, tips and lessons on all different types and aspects of comedy.

The camp is primarily geared towards adults but is open to all ages.

Over the course of the camp, attendees will:

Develop their own stand-up routines and perform them on a real comedy stage.

Participate in mentoring sessions, Q&A’s and masterclasses with renowned comedians and writers like Adam Carolla and Jay Leno.

Writers will collaborate on writing skits, guided by experienced TV writers, and see their work performed by the aspiring comics.

Enjoy a live comedy show at the Hollywood Improv, featuring performances by all campers.

Pitch their own show ideas to a panel of experienced producers and writers, providing a real-world industry experience.

“I look forward to working with this year's class of Comedy Fantasy Camp attendees in Los Angeles this coming October, it will be a gas!” said Leno.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp has been delivering dreams to music fans for the past 25 years.

“It's time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans," said David Fishof, founder of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. "This is a golden opportunity for anyone aspiring to break into comedy, whether as a stand-up comic or a TV writer."

"We are thrilled to bring the Comedy Fantasy Camp to life," Carolla added. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to learn the ropes from seasoned comedians and writers, and to get an inside look at the comedy industry."

Registration for the Comedy Fantasy Camp is now open, but spaces are limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience for all participants.

For more information or to register for the Comedy Fantasy Camp, please visit our website at http://comedyfantasycamp.com/ or contact us at 888-762-2263.

About Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp is a series of interactive, participatory rock music camps giving participants the chance to live out their dreams and jam with their musical heroes. Founded by sports agent David Fishof in 1997, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp offers music lovers of all skill levels the opportunity to experience the life of a rock star.