Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Present First-Ever Comedy Fantasy Camp

The first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp will be held in Hollywood, California on Thursday, October 12th through Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Present First-Ever Comedy Fantasy Camp

Comedy fans, aspiring stand-up comedians and television writers are about to have their dreams come true.

The producers of the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp are teaming up with top podcaster and stand-up comic Adam Carolla, late-night icon Jay Leno, and some of the most successful TV writers in the industry to launch the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, to be held in Hollywood, California on Thursday, October 12th through Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

In addition to Jay Leno and Adam Carolla, guest stars at this camp will include comics Alonzo Bodden, Brad Williams and writers Jeff Astroff (Friends), Liz Astroff (King of Queens), Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs), showrunner Kevin Hench (Tim Allen), with more to be announced.

This four-day experience offers a unique opportunity to learn from and work with some of the most successful talent in the comedy industry. Campers of all levels, from beginners to advanced, will learn techniques, tips and lessons on all different types and aspects of comedy.

The camp is primarily geared towards adults but is open to all ages.

Over the course of the camp, attendees will:

Develop their own stand-up routines and perform them on a real comedy stage.

Participate in mentoring sessions, Q&A’s and masterclasses with renowned comedians and writers like Adam Carolla and Jay Leno.

Writers will collaborate on writing skits, guided by experienced TV writers, and see their work performed by the aspiring comics.

Enjoy a live comedy show at the Hollywood Improv, featuring performances by all campers.

Pitch their own show ideas to a panel of experienced producers and writers, providing a real-world industry experience.

“I look forward to working with this year's class of Comedy Fantasy Camp attendees in Los Angeles this coming October, it will be a gas!” said Leno.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp has been delivering dreams to music fans for the past 25 years.

“It's time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans," said David Fishof, founder of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. "This is a golden opportunity for anyone aspiring to break into comedy, whether as a stand-up comic or a TV writer."

"We are thrilled to bring the Comedy Fantasy Camp to life," Carolla added. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to learn the ropes from seasoned comedians and writers, and to get an inside look at the comedy industry."

Registration for the Comedy Fantasy Camp is now open, but spaces are limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience for all participants.

For more information or to register for the Comedy Fantasy Camp, please visit our website at http://comedyfantasycamp.com/ or contact us at 888-762-2263.

About Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp is a series of interactive, participatory rock music camps giving participants the chance to live out their dreams and jam with their musical heroes. Founded by sports agent David Fishof in 1997, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp offers music lovers of all skill levels the opportunity to experience the life of a rock star.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut Photo
Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut

The series gives unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on and off the field. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July Photo
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July

“Buried in the Backyard” unearths stories of homicide victims left hidden underground in idyllic places where their unsuspected killers never anticipated discovery. Lush backyards, warm sandy beaches, forests that awe nature lovers and picturesque winter wonderlands are often seen as safe havens to be enjoyed by all. Watch the video trailer!

3
ABC News Honors Juneteenth & Black Music Month With Special Photo
ABC News Honors Juneteenth & Black Music Month With Special

The documentary features Master P, The Lox, E-40, Lola Brooke, Coi Leray, Joey Bada$$, Fat Joe and MC Lyte; radio and television host Charlamagne tha God; activists Michael Eric Dyson, Wes Jackson and Chelsea Miller; media personality Melyssa Ford; PUMA creative director and designer June Ambrose; Roc Nation co-president Shari Bryant; and more.

4
Superights Gains Worldwide Rights To Global Hit TARA DUNCAN Series Photo
Superights Gains Worldwide Rights To Global Hit TARA DUNCAN Series

he show is based on the eponymous 15-volume French global saga written by Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, published in 27 countries, translated in 19 languages and sold tens of millions copies worldwide. The series has been produced by Audouin-Mamikonian’s own production entity Princess Sam Pictures.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO