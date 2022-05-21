According to Deadline, actor John Aylward has died at 75. His death was confirmed by Mary Fields, his wife. Fields confirmed the news with Aylward's agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, who shared that the performer passed away from natural causes at his home on Monday night, May 16th.

Aylward was best known for his performances as Dr. Donald Anspaugh on the hit NBC medical drama series ER, which ran from 1994 through 2009. The Seattle-native joined the series during its third season. The actor is also well-known for portraying the former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin in The West Wing. Aylward appeared on the NBC series from 2005-06.

He appeared on television in The Others, Northern Exposure, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Shameless, Yellowstone, and more. He most recently was seen in the series Briarpatch back in 2020. In film, Aylward performed in The Escape, With a Vengeance, and more.

Stubbs, Aylward's agent, shared with Deadline, "I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being. He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person." Read the full DEADLINE article here.