Actor Chris Cooper Shows Viewers What INTELLIGENT LIVES Can Teach Us All

This October, America ReFramed, the public television series from American Documentary, Inc. and WORLD Channel, introduces audiences to three young Americans helping to change misconceptions about people living with intellectual disability and integrate classrooms and workplaces across America with Intelligent Lives by Dan Habib. Narrated and executive produced by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper, the documentary tells the stories of Naomie, Micah and Naieer, each living with an intellectual disability and - with the support of family, friends and colleagues - navigating the workforce, college and high school, respectively. Through the story of his own son Jesse, who defied naysayers and proved that IQ tests should not determine a person's potential, Cooper takes viewers through the history of IQ testing and disability rights in the U.S., and looks toward what we as a society can do to help make our world a more inclusive place for everyone. Intelligent Lives premieres on Tuesday, October 22, at 8 p.m. ET during ET (7 p.m. CT/ 9 p.m. PT) during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

