Acorn TV's Acclaimed Foreign Language Dramedy REUNIONS Premieres Exclusively in North America Jan. 25

Cozy up during these wintry days with the new heartwarming, whimsical French family dramedy set in sunny paradise: RÉUNIONS streams exclusively in the U.S. and Canada on Acorn TV starting Monday, January 25, 2021, with a binge premiere of all six episodes.

This contemporary French-language series (with English subtitles) centers on two half-brothers of different races and economic backgrounds who meet each other for the first time after the death of their father and inherit a failing hotel on THE PARADISE island of Réunion. The two long-lost siblings and their families must make huge sacrifices and band together to save the resort.

During one fateful day, Jérémy Riviere (Loup-Denis Elion, Scènes des ménages) learns not only the identity of his estranged father who had just died, but also that he has a half-brother, Antoine Bouville (Nicolas Bridet, You Will Be My Son, Mr. Bean's Holiday), with whom he has inherited a hotel on THE PARADISE island of Réunion. As he soon learns, the Hotel de Lagon is far from perfect and is on the brink of bankruptcy. Jérémy's partner Chloé (Laëtitia Milot, La Femme du Boulanger) considers this the ideal opportunity to start a new life and is eager to relocate here - relaxing on the island's stunning white sandy beaches and far from the mounting debts she has accumulated back in Roubaix. She becomes fully committed to the management of the hotel with the two brothers.

Adding to the commotion is the presence of Chloé's ex, Dom (Nicolas Chupin)-the father of her two eldest children, the discovery of a new Reunionese family, and Chloe's struggles with her daughter who only wants to return to Roubaix. Change of life, even if it is under the sun, isn't always easy. This island may look like a paradise, but these two very different families must work hard- if they want it to be one too. This series explores the importance of family, parenthood and the class divide.