Academy Reappoints Current At-Large Governors Franklin, García & Yang to Additional Terms

The Academy Board of Governors has confirmed the reappointment of current governors-at-large DeVon Franklin (Executives Branch), Rodrigo García (Directors Branch) and Janet Yang (Producers Branch). They will each serve an additional three-year term beginning on July 1.

"The level of commitment DeVon, Rodrigo and Janet have shown to the Academy, its members, and our ongoing investment in representation, inclusion and equity is immeasurable. They are highly valued leaders, and we as a Board are pleased to provide this opportunity for them to continue their great work," said Academy President David Rubin.

As with the governors representing each of the Academy's 17 branches, governors-at-large may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The Board of Governors sets the Academy's strategic vision, preserves the organization's financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

The Academy's 2022-2023 Board of Governors will be elected in June.

