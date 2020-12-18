Academy Museum Moves Opening to September 2021 Due to Pandemic

Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, today announced that the new institution's much-anticipated opening will be moved from Spring to Fall 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising virus infection rates, museums remaining closed, and continued restrictions on public gatherings in Los Angeles, the museum has decided to push back its opening to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff.

The Academy Museum will open to the public on September 30, 2021 and will be preceded by a suite of opening events, including a gala on September 25, 2021.

Ted Sarandos, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Academy Museum, said, "Despite the many challenges of 2020, the museum has accomplished a great deal this year: completing its pre-opening fundraising campaign, obtaining LEED Gold certification, and the installation of exceptional exhibitions. We are fortunate to have one of the world's most exciting new cultural institutions ready to go. Now it's just a matter of patience, for all of us, as we look ahead to opening our doors on September 30."