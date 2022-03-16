Academy Museum Gala to Honor Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, & Tilda Swinton

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures TODAY announced details of its second annual gala, to be held on October 15, 2022. The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed new museum's one-year anniversary and will honor Academy Museum Trustee and groundbreaking producer Miky Lee, Academy Award®-winning director, producer, and writer Steve McQueen, and Academy Award-winning actor Tilda Swinton.

The evening is being co-chaired by Academy Award-winning actor and Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry, Academy Museum Trustee and producer Jason Blum, Academy Museum Trustee and screenwriter, director, producer Ryan Murphy, and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o. The evening is presented by Rolex and will raise vital funds to support the museum's access, education, and programming initiatives. Rolex is also the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum.

Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum, said, "Our inaugural Gala in 2021 was a wonderful celebration of the artists and patrons of the Academy Museum. It was an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity, and resilience of our film industry. At our 2022 Gala, we are deeply honored to recognize three members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. We express our gratitude to Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Lupita Nyong'o for hosting this important evening and to Rolex for being a steadfast and engaged supporter of the Academy Museum Gala and global cinema."

The three awards presented annually at the Academy Museum Gala reflect the museum's mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The gala's Vantage Award, honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema, will be given to Steve McQueen.

Tilda Swinton, an actress known for dedicating herself to collaborations with some of cinema's most daring innovators, will receive the Visionary Award, honoring an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema.

Miky Lee will receive the gala's Pillar Award, which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

The 2021 Academy Museum Gala raised more than $11MM for the museum's film, educational, and access programming. Additional details about the 2022 Gala will be announced in the coming months.