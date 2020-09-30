Abigail Breslin, Thomas Jane and Malin Åkerman Join Director Asher Levin's SLAYERS

A high-octane, comedy-adventure film.

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment (FME) in partnership with BondIt Media Capital are pleased to announce Abigail Breslin (LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, ZOMBIELAND franchise, the upcoming STILLWATER) has taken lead role and signed on as a producer in SLAYERS. Thomas Jane (THE EXPANSE, HUNG, THE PREDATOR, and the upcoming RUN HIDE FIGHT which just made its world premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival) also joins the cast of SLAYERS and serves as executive producer alongside executive producer Courtney Lauren Penn via their production company Renegade Entertainment. Malin Åkerman (BILLIONS, THE HEARTBREAK KID and the upcoming films FRIENDSGIVING and CHICK FIGHT on which she is also a producer) who is serving as an executive producer on SLAYERS has also taken a key role in the film.

SLAYERS (previously entitled WITH TEETH) is a high-octane, comedy-adventure film that raises the bar for commercially viable genre films.

SLAYERS will be directed by K. Asher Levin and produced by K. Asher Levin, Abigail Breslin, who will be an on-set producer, working closely with Levin, Daniel Cummings and Zack Imbrogno. BondIt Medial Capital's Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig alongside Film Mode's Clay Epstein, Malin Akerman, Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn via their Renegade Entertainment banner, and Josh Monkarsh serve as the executive producers for the film which is currently in pre-production. Lydia Hearst is co-executive producer.

The powerful, female-lead cast features Kara Hayward (MOONRISE KINGDOM, ISLE OF DOGS, and US), Lydia Hearst (Z NATION, BETWEEN WORLDS, GOSSIP GIRL, and THE HAUNTING OF SHARON TATE) and is now joined by Abigail Breslin and Malin Åkerman. The talented team is rounded out by Jack Donnelly (ATLANTIS), and Thomas Jane who has taken the lead role of Elliot, the Vampire Hunter.

SLAYERS follows a group of superstar Internet influencers (including Breslin) who are drawn to a reclusive, seductive billionaire's mansion (Åkerman), only to find themselves trapped in the lair of a horrifyingly evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an old school vampire hunter (Jane), who is set in his ways.

Breslin plays the role of Jules, a sexy, smart mouthed fitness guru who faces off against a gang of vampires.

"We're thrilled with such an all-star cast in this incredibly fun and awesome take on the genre," Said Epstein. "We're also extremely excited to be working with Asher and this incredible team of filmmakers."

"I am honored to bring on all these incredible actors to SLAYERS and I can't wait to show everyone a totally new vision in horror that rocks as hard as it scares!" Said Levin.

"I'm so excited to get back on set and can't think of a better group to share the screen with during this unique time! When this script came to me, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it and now I get to play this fun, vampire villain - a first for me!" Said Åkerman.

BondIt Media Capital is a world-renowned film, television and media financier with successes that include Netflix's TO THE BONE (Lily Collins); DRIVEN (Jason Sudeikis), and the Oscar-nominated animated film LOVING VINCENT, (Saoirse Ronan and Chris O'Dowd). The company is one of the fastest growing, virtually integrated media powerhouses.

BondIt and Film Mode Entertainment have an ongoing partnership and first-look relationship as previously announced and have already successfully collaborated on features like the award-winning, newly released STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth, and Alexis Bledel, and the recently released horror film, DREAMKATCHER starring Radha Mitchell and Lynn Shaye.

FME continues to bridge the gap between filmmakers and audiences by nurturing high-quality commercially viable films and bringing them to the global marketplace.

Malin Åkerman is represented by UTA and Molly Mandel at Mosaic Media Group.

Abigail Breslin is represented by CAA and Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment.

Thomas Jane and Renegade Entertainment are represented by Paradigm. Renegade Entertainment is a filmed entertainment and new media content company founded by Penn and Jane in 2019.

K. Asher Levin is represented by Jason Newman and Brett Etre at Untitled Entertainment.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on global rights for SLAYERS.

View More TV Stories Related Articles