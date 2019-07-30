Abigail Breslin Joins Upcoming Film STILLWATER

It was announced Abigail Breslin will star alongside Matt Damon in the Tom McCarthy-directed "Stillwater," according to a Variety exclusive.

"Stillwater" follows an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma, played by Damon, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter (Breslin). In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Participant Media, alongside Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy and the late Steve Golin will produce the film with Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda as executive producers. McCarthy also co-wrote the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.

Production is expected to start next month and the film is planned for release through Participant's output arrangements via Amblin Partners.

Breslin will next be seen on the big screen in "Zombieland: Double Tap," a sequel to the 2009 hit, in theaters on Oct. 18.

Read the original Variety article here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories