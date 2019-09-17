Aasif Mandvi To Receive the Inspiration Award at North Fork TV Festival

The North Fork TV Festival announced Aasif Mandvi as the recipient of this year's Inspiration Award. A formal ceremony will take place at 4pm on Saturday, October 5, at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, NY.

Aasif Mandvi is known for his work as a correspondent on multi-Emmy-winning "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" and for his television credits, which include "The Brink," "Blue Bloods," "This Way Up," "Younger," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and the upcoming "Evil" on CBS. He also won a Peabody Award for his web series "Halal in the Family."

Because inspiration is about the future, the Inspiration Award honors the person who most inspires us to create an ever-brighter future for our global community. The winner's vision and work inspire buyers, sellers, and other creative professionals to do work that respects and grows the global marketplace for independent scripted TV.

"We are honored to present Aasif with this year's Inspiration Award," said Founder Noah Doyle. "His countless roles across TV and film have inspired viewers worldwide. We look forward to celebrating his career and dedication to the arts in Greenport."

In addition to his TV and film work, Mandavi hosts the new podcast "Lost at the Smithsonian," which explores the little-known stories of iconic collectibles at the National Museum of American History. It's available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

"Aasif is an incredibly talented and inspirational actor," said Festival Co-chair Mark Armstrong, who is also a partner at the management firm Principal Entertainment. "His work has and continues to move us, and we are excited to celebrate all of his achievements."

Mandvi completes a trio of TV stars who demonstrate the festival's efforts in bringing entertainment icons to the North Fork. Kelsey Grammer will receive the Canopy Award, while Constance Wu will receive the Ambassador of the Arts Award. Grammer's ceremony will take place at 7pm on Friday, October 4, with Chris Noth presenting. Wu's ceremony will take place at 7pm on Saturday, October 5.





