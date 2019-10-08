AXIOS Returns to HBO on October 20

The headline-generating, documentary news series AXIOS returns for a four-episode fall season SUNDAY, OCT. 20 (6:00-6:30 p.m. ET/PT), with new editions debuting subsequent Sundays at the same time, exclusively on HBO. Additionally, HBO has renewed the AXIOS-DCTV partnership for two additional years, continuing to bring HBO audiences impactful and discerning documentary news coverage of politics, business, foreign affairs and technology, before, during and beyond the 2020 elections.

The series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

DCTV (Downtown Community Television Center) Emmy® award-winning producers Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz return to direct and produce the series and will continue to work closely with Axios' leading journalists to bring illuminating interviews and documentary storytelling to the consequential breaking news of the moment and broader issues of our day. Co-founded in 2016 by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz, Axios is known for its mix of exclusive news, depth of coverage and trustworthy insight delivered with "Smart Brevity".

"The worlds of politics, business, tech and culture are colliding faster and more furiously than ever," says Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei. "Viewers hunger to see and fully understand what really matters in this noisy age. This collaboration with HBO and DCTV has allowed us to put a sharp new lens on the people, ideas and trends at the heart of this collision."



Previous AXIOS programs on HBO have featured revealing interviews with President Donald J. Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Exclusive interviews on the series have included senior advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, GM CEO Mary Barra and 2020 presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg.

Breaking down news that matters when it matters most. @Axios returns October 20 at 6 PM on @HBO. #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/ZSauFFil4S - HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) October 8, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories