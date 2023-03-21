Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Now Available to Preorder on Vudu

You can watch the film at home beginning next Tuesday, March 28.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Feeling blue that you didn't have a chance to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters or want to dive back into the award-winning sequel again and again? Vudu has you covered, as the film is now available to preorder on Fandango's on-demand streaming service so you can watch from the comfort of your home beginning next Tuesday, March 28.

The digital release brings new bonus materials to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at James Cameron's Oscar-winning film. With the "Inside Pandora's Box" featurette series, audiences will learn about the challenges facing the cast and crew as filmmakers devised new technologies to push the limits of cinema and to ultimately win the Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects."

From bringing Pandora to life to navigating the challenges of shooting actors underwater, there's no shortage of exciting content to enjoy. Bonus footage will also highlight the special teams that made movie magic, including the talented artists behind the film's stunts and casting.

Audiences had to wait 13 years for the Avatar sequel, but there's no waiting required to preorder Avatar: The Way of Water on Vudu NOW!

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases, and thousands of titles for free.

Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.



