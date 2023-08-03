ASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release

The film will be out with all-new bonus content on Digital on August 11, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 15, 2023.

Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Jojo Rabbit), and Tom Hanks (Elvis, News of the World) star in the “hilarious and joyful” (GQ) comedy ASTEROID CITY, available to own with all-new bonus content on Digital on August 11, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 15, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by seven-time Oscar® nominee Wes Anderson (Isle of Dogs, Moonrise Kingdom), ASTEROID CITY on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD showcases brand-new featurettes with exclusive talent and filmmaker interviews that dive deeper into the film’s unique characters, story, and themes of community and curiosity, lifting the curtain on Anderson’s extraordinary vision.

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, ASTEROID CITY “packs a punch with its ensemble cast” (Slash Film), featuring an all-star, critically acclaimed supporting cast alongside Schwartzman, Johansson, and Hanks, including Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”, No Time To Die), Tilda Swinton (Suspiria, Michael Clayton), Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The Darjeeling Limited), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”, Trumbo), Edward Norton (Glass Onion, Birdman), Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Hope Davis (“Your Honor”, “Succession”), Stephen Park (The French Dispatch, “Fargo”), Rupert Friend (The Young Victoria, Pride & Prejudice), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”, Do Revenge), Steve Carell (“The Office”, “The Morning Show”), Matt Dillon (There’s Something About Mary, The House That Jack Built), Hong Chau (The Whale, The Menu), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man franchise, The Florida Project), Margot Robbie (Barbie, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise), Jake Ryan (Moonrise Kingdom, Eighth Grade) and Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park franchise, Independence Day).

A fictional American desert town, circa 1955. Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration -- but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events. Equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction). 

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAYTM & DVD: 

The Making of Asteroid City – With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of “Asteroid City” and get insider’s access into set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals and more.
Desert Town – Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life.
Doomsday Carnival (Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD Exclusive) – Go even further inside Asteroid City as period costumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine to create a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loos anticipating an alien arrival.
Montana and Ranch Hands – Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard.
The Players (Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD Exclusive) – Go behind-the-scenes with the stars of Asteroid City.
The Alien (Digital Exclusive) – Designers come up with the concept and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature.
The Roadrunner (Digital Exclusive) – Get a peek at the planning, puppeteering, and careful camera positioning that animates an artificial animal with scene-stealing personality.



