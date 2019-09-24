ARROW Spinoff in the Works at The CW

Deadline reports that Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy will lead a new "Arrow" spinoff on The CW. The actresses will all reprise their roles from the original series.

The new series will center around Mia Smoak, known as Green Arrow, and the Canaries Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake. The project hails from Warner Brothers and Berlanti Productions.

The new superhero squad is a next-generation version of Team Arrow with the costumed offspring of the original membership. At the center of the next-gen collective is Smoak, the fierce daughter of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) aka Green Arrow, the central character of Arrow and the former mayor of Star City.

Smoak is an intense maverick just like her dad but she knows little about her father's history and she takes a dim view of the costumed vigilante traditions both of her family and her hometown. The episode acted as somewhat of a backdoor pilot for the upcoming spinoff.

McNamara starred on "Shadowhunters," and in a Broadway revival of "A Little Night Music." Cassidy is known for her time on "Supernatural" and "Gossip Girl." Harkavy starred in "Dolphin Tale," and on "The Walking Dead."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories