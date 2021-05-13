Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

APPLE TV+'s HOME BEFORE DARK Unveils Season 2 Trailer

Starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, and inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak.

May. 13, 2021 Â 

Ahead of the global premiere of the second season of "Home Before Dark" on Friday, June 11, Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the sophomore season of the hit series. Starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, and inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, the ten episode second season of "Home Before Dark" will debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In season two of the dramatic mystery series, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation - with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

In addition to Prince and Sturgess, "Home Before Dark" stars Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini. The series is executive produced by showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. It was co-created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

A fan favorite since premiering on Apple TV+ in April 2020, "Home Before Dark" has generated critical acclaim with press hailing the series as "captivating entertainment that never backs away from important issues," and lauding Prince's performance as Hilde as "simply astonishing."

"Home Before Dark" is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

