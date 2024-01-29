ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Announces 2024 Production Tour

Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS's most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW heads out again in 2024 IN SEARCH OF hidden treasures across the U.S. Do you have this pop-culture phenomenon series' next big find?

“We can't predict the items that will make their way to ROADSHOW each Tour,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “It's that magic mix of serendipity and personal stories, with a little history thrown in, that makes each must-watch season and keeps fans craving more. I can't wait to see what surprises we'll find during our visits to 2024's five Tour cities!”

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2024 Production Tour Dates and Cities:

Wednesday, May 1 — Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, May 14 — Bentonville, AR

Wednesday, May 29 – Littleton, CO

Monday, June 10 — Urbandale, IA

Tuesday, June 18 — Baltimore, MD

ROADSHOW will reveal the distinctive and historic venues for each event closer to the beginning of the tour.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2024 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 21-time Emmy Award nominated production's 29th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2025.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2024 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 29. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2024 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. DEADLINE for entries is Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11:59pm PT. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who enter on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 29, with an entry DEADLINE of Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2024 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US residents only. Void where prohibited.

To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

Produced by GBH, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by around 5 million viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.

MORE INFORMATION

About ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most-watched ongoing primetime PBS series. The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is sponsored by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines.

Additional funding is provided by public television viewers. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW press materials, including streaming video and downloadable photos, are available at pbs.org/pressroom. For more ANTIQUES ROADSHOW — including streaming episodes, searchable archive, web-exclusive video, in-depth articles, owner interviews and more — visit pbs.org/antiques. You can also find ROADSHOW on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

