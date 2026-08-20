AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS to Return for Season 4 on Netflix

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Netflix announced that AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS has been renewed for a fourth season and will return in 2027.

Season 4 will follow a fresh batch of rookie candidates, comeback hopefuls and seasoned vets across the 2026-27 season. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' iconic leaders, Senior Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, are back in the studio and on the field with the newly formed 2026 squad.

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 16, 2026 and spent two weeks in the Global Top 10, reaching the Top 10 in 22 countries, including the United States.

Logline: From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley, the fan-favorite series will return to continue giving viewers personal, unfiltered access into one of the most iconic squads in sports. Season 4 will follow the 2026-27 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team as highly competitive auditions give way to training camp and a full NFL season.

Director and Executive Producer Greg Whiteley said, 'Every season we get a little further past the performance and closer to the person. What excites me is more than just who makes the team — it's what these women are willing to explore and let viewers see along their journey. That kind of trust takes years and I'm grateful we get another season to tell their stories.'

DCC Senior Director Kelli Finglass said, 'Each new season is another opportunity to showcase the extraordinary talent, dedication and individuality of our team. We're proud to continue to share their stories and artistry with audiences, inspiring the next generation of young performers all over the world to dream big and pursue their passions.'

Credits

Series Director: Greg Whiteley

Episodic Co-Director: Zoe Lyrintzis

Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz of One Potato Productions; Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures; Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios

Production Company: One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Campfire Studios

For more on AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS, visit Tudum.com.

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