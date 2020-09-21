AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Concludes Unprecedented Season With Usher, Ryan Tedder, Ava Max, and More

Additional Guest Performances Will Include YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Along with “America's Got Talent” Season 14 Finalist Detroit Youth Choir

The milestone season 15 finale of NBC's hit summer series "America's Got Talent" begins Tuesday, Sept. 22 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with performances from all of the show's Top 10 finalists, including Alan Silva, Archie Williams, BAD Salsa, Bello Sisters, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds and Roberta Battaglia.

During a season like no other, the "America's Got Talent" acts persevered under extraordinary circumstances to bring viewers dazzling performances ranging from high-energy dance and music to poetry and breathtaking danger acts. The acts will take the stage one last time on Tuesday to perform for America's vote in an attempt to win the $1 million grand prize and the opportunity to perform live at Luxor Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, as anticipation builds for the live season finale, Terry Crews hosts a one-hour live special highlighting the show's Top 10 finalists and featuring an exclusive sneak peek at the preparations, along with never-before-seen backstage footage from the season with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara (8- 9 p.m. ET/PT).

The two-night season finale concludes Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) with star-studded musical performances from COUNTRY MUSIC superstar, multi-award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated coach of NBC's "The Voice," Blake Shelton; eight-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and dancer Usher, whose Las Vegas residency begins July 2021; Ryan Tedder, lead singer of the Grammy Award-nominated OneRepublic and producer on NBC's "Songland"; global Pop sensation Ava Max; alt-pop powerhouse Bishop Briggs; and platinum singer/songwriter and musician JP Saxe, who will perform with Grammy-nominated multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Julia Michaels.

In addition, Youtube sensation David Dobrik will stop by the show to entertain judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Also, "America's Got Talent" season 14 finalist Detroit Youth Choir will perform.

The season 15 winner will be crowned at the conclusion of the program on Wednesday.

"America's Got Talent" ranks as this summer's #1 series in total viewers for a 15th consecutive season and has led NBC to finish #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night so far this summer, excluding sports. The current season of "AGT" is averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.2 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens for the Tuesday telecast, and its May 26 season premiere has increased to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Auditions for the next season of "America's Got Talent" are currently underway. Interested acts can visit www.AGTAuditions.com to submit a video audition or to sign up to learn about our new virtual open call auditions.

Please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt.

