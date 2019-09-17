AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Concludes Season 14

The season 14 two-night finale of NBC's hit summer series "America's Got Talent" begins Tuesday, Sept. 17 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with performances from all of the show's Top 10 finalists, including Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

From energetic choirs and high-energy dance acts to singers and comedy, each of the varied acts will take the stage for their final performance of the season on Tuesday as they attempt to capture votes and win the $1 million grand prize.

The winner will also headline the "America's Got Talent Live" stage show Nov. 7-10 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

The two-night season finale will conclude Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with star-studded performances and a special surprise guest, including: Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer and entertainment icon Cher; worldwide entertainment icon and singer/songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus; Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Macklemore; three-time Grammy Award nominee and chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress and activist Leona Lewis; Latin urban singer and songwriter Ozuna; global superstar, producer and DJ Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll aka Kygo; world renown pianist Lang Lang; and Chris Jericho, AEW champion and lead singer of the rock band Fozzy.

In addition, "America's Got Talent" judge Julianne Hough will take the stage to perform the World Premiere of her new original song. Violinist and season 13 finalist Brian King Joseph will return to the "America's Got Talent" stage and Lilly Singh, host of "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" will make a special appearance.

"America's Got Talent" continues to dominate the summer television landscape as the #1 most-watched entertainment program every week this summer, averaging 12 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" results from Nielsen Media Research. It has remained the #1 most-watched summer alternative series for each of its 14 seasons.

The show is a digital/social hit as well and has amassed nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital video platforms so far this season. The show is also the #1 most-social broadcast series of the year (38.9 million total interactions to-date in linear metrics. Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 1/1/19-/9/16/19. Linear Metrics. Broadcast Series only. All dayparts. Excludes News & Sports).

The "Got Talent" format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.





