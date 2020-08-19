new season premieres Sunday, October 11

AMC released today the official key art for the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, featuring Lennie James as Morgan Jones. The highly-anticipated new season premieres Sunday, October 11 at 9pm ET/8c .





"The cast and crew of Fear THE WALKING DEAD are very excited to share this piece of key art with our amazing fans," said Lennie James who stars as 'Morgan Jones' on the series. "Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven't ever been before. Some will rise. Some will fall. none will remain the same. The Past Is Dead! Tune in October 11 for the next chapter!"

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Just Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Fear THE WALKING DEAD is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and Dave Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

