AMC Offers the Opportunity to Rent Out Their Theatres For Parties

Reserve an entire AMC Safe & Clean auditorium, starting at just $99+tax.

AMC is now offering the opportunity to rent out their theatres.

Host a personal screening for one or make it a private party for up to 20 people total! It's perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember. Make AMC your next destination to meet friends and family and reserve an entire AMC Safe & Clean auditorium, starting at just $99+tax.

To get started, fill out the Events Inquiry Form with all your details so they may best assist you.

An AMC representative will be in contact with you within 3 business days. Not seeing an email response? Please check your Spam or Promotional folders - it may be trapped!

If you have questions, you can check out the FAQs here or call 1-888-740-4262. (Event Consultants are available 9am-5pm CST Monday- Friday, except for holidays.)

Learn more and apply at https://www.amctheatres.com/rentals.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You