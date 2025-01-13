AMADEUS Arrives on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the epic historical film’s eight Academy Awards, Amadeus, from acclaimed director Milos Forman (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), will be available for the first time Digitally in 4K Ultra HD and on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc on February 25.

One of the most celebrated films in cinematic history, the theatrical version of Amadeus will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc online and in-store at major retailers and available Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more.

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Milos Forman (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) from a screenplay by Academy Award winner Peter Shaffer, the film is based on the play Amadeus by Shaffer and Mozart and Salieri by Alexander Pushkin. The play, staged on Broadway in 1980, won several Tony Awards, including Best Play. The show first premiered at the National Theatre.

Amadeus stars Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as Antonio Salieri, Academy Award nominee Tom Hulce as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Elizabeth Berridge as Constanze Mozart, Simon Callow as Emanuel Schikaneder, Roy Dotrice as Leopold Mozart, Christine Ebersole as Katerina Cavalieri, Jeffrey Jones as Emperor Joseph II and Charles Kay as Count Orsini-Rosenberg.

Amadeus received eleven Academy Award nominations and won eight Oscars - Best Picture, Best Directing Best Actor (F. Murray Abraham), Best Screenplay based on Material from Another Medium, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Best Sound. Amadeus was produced by three-time Academy Award winner and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award recipient Saul Zaentz.

In 2019, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The restoration and mastering of the Amadeus original theatrical cut was completed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with the participation of Paul Zaentz.

Amadeus Digital release and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc contain the following new and previously released special features:

The Making of Amadeus (New)

Amadeus: The Making of a Masterpiece

