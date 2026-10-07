ALL'S FAIR Season 2 Trailer Teases Firm's Collapse
New footage shows shifting loyalties inside the firm as old flames resurface.
Hulu has released the official trailer for season two of ALL'S FAIR, the legal comedy following the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene as they navigate a new round of scandals. The footage previews new allegiances forming inside the firm, friendships under strain, and what the series describes as a shocking revelation that threatens the firm's existence.
The season follows the attorneys through what the show bills as their most outrageous divorce cases yet, while the characters also pursue new romances and reconnect with old flames. The trailer keeps its focus on the interpersonal fallout inside the firm as professional and personal entanglements collide.
ALL'S FAIR Season 2 premieres November 4 on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+, continuing the series' run on both platforms.
More on the season's rollout and key art can be found in prior coverage of ALL'S FAIR Season Two's Hulu premiere.
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