ALL OF US STRANGERS to Stream on Hulu This Month

All Of Us Strangers will be available from all major digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu/Fandango) and arrive on Hulu on February 22.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

A compelling exploration of love, family and grief, this unique film from English director Andrew Haigh is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (96%) and has been described as “a beautiful, disorientating dream” (Jake Kring-Schreifels, The Film Stage) that “you won't be able to stop thinking about” (Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist).

Unanimously lauded by critics (both the LA Times and USA TODAY named it Best Film of the Year) and nominated for 6 BAFTA Film Awards, Searchlight Pictures' All Of Us Strangers will be available from all major digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu/Fandango) and arrive on Hulu on February 22.

The digital release will also allow fans to delve deeper into the film with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content. 

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.



