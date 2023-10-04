A.I.M By Kyle Abraham 2023 Homecoming Gala Honoring Debra Martin Chase And Theaster Gates Draws Media And Art World Luminaries

The annual Homecoming Gala of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham on Monday, October 2 at the Lighthouse at Pier 61, Chelsea Piers in Manhattan honored trailblazing entertainment industry icon Debra Martin Chase and world-renowned artist and social innovator Theaster Gates.

“We are thrilled to have celebrated two brilliant leaders at our 2023 Homecoming Gala,” said Abraham. “They honored our guests with their presence, and I'm extremely grateful for their invaluable support of the Company and contributions to the artistic landscape.” Added Executive Director Sydnie Liggett-Dennis, “The Company's annual Homecoming Gala raised funds that are critical to the continued success of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. These funds will enable us to present Abraham's artistry both nationally and abroad, and provide the maximum benefits possible for our dancers.”

Debra Martin Chase was the first Black female producer to have a deal at a major studio and the first Black woman to produce a film that grossed more than $100 million. She is executive producer of television's “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah, now in its fourth season on CBS.

Theaster Gates, whose work seeks to translate the intricacies of Blackness through space theory and land development, sculpture, and performance, was twice named by ArtReview as one of THE HUNDRED most powerful people in the art world. He has exhibited and performed at major museums worldwide, including New York's New Museum, London's Serpentine Pavilion, and the Aichi Triennial in Tokoname, Japan, all in 2022. He is a professor in the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago.

Among the luminaries who attended were White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; President of ABC News Kim Godwin; 20/20 Co-Anchor Deborah Roberts; Co-Anchor of CBS Saturday Mornings Michelle Miller; Susan Fales-Hill, consulting producer and writer of And Just Like That; multiple Emmy and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth*; THE EQUALIZER actresses Lorraine Toussaint and Laya DeLeon Hayes; The Real Housewives of New York City's Jenna Lyons; Pose star Jason Rodriguez; Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem Thelma Golden; visual artist Glenn Ligon*; visual artist Mickalene Thomas*; restaurateur and founder of Slutty Vegan restaurant Pinky Cole; Choreographer Bill T. Jones; New York City Ballet Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan; and Kendal Miles Luxury Shoewear founder and CEO Kendall Reynolds.

Co-Chairs of the Gala were Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Renae Williams Niles, along with A.I.M Board Members Cheryl Bergenfeld, Suzanne Hall, Mark A. Leavitt, Stephen Simcock, Gilda Squire and Mickalene Thomas. Attendees wore festive attire. The evening featured cocktails by event sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka, a silent auction, and dinner, performances and a live auction.

During dinner, guests enjoyed excerpts of four A.I.M works: Big Rings, a dynamic, team-based group work choreographed by company member Keerati Jinakunwiphat; Just Your Two Wrists, a solo choreographed by Paul Singh; Live! The Realest MC, an evening-length work choreographed by Artistic Director Kyle Abraham that investigates a quest for “realness” through gender roles and untold stories of those who are lost before their time; and An Untitled Love, an evening-length work choreographed by Abraham and set to the work of R&B legend D'Angelo that pays homage to the complexities of self love and Black love, while serving as a thumping mixtape celebrating our culture, family and community.

The mission of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history. The work, informed by and made in conjunction with artists across a range of disciplines, entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on music, text, video, and visual art. While grounded in choreographer Abraham's artistic vision, A.I.M draws inspiration from a multitude of sources and movement styles.

*A.I.M Board Member