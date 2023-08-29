AHSOKA Draws 14 Million Views on Disney+ for First Episode

New episodes of Ahsoka arrive every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT., only on Disney+.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled and humbled to announce that Part One of Ahsoka, "Master and Apprentice," was the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week. The debut episode garnered 14 million views*, making the series number one globally on the streaming platform. 

“Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” says Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president.

“I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. 



