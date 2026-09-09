AFTERWARDS to Open at La Mama with Poetic Theater
Danny Rocco directs the production by Pamela Enz at the East Village venue.
Poetic Theater Productions will present AFTERWARDS, a new play by Pamela Enz, directed by Danny Rocco, at Shares at La MaMa. Performances will run from September 11 through 19, 2026.
The production is being staged at Shares at La MaMa, located at 74A E. 4th Street, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com/afterwards.
AFTERWARDS is a spiritual, theatrical novella, and a sequel to Enz's play City Girls and Desperados. According to the release, Enz's elliptical, transcendent storytelling revolves around a crew of hipster artists orbiting the steadying center of legend to legends; Sam Shaw, creator of the famous Marilyn subway shot and esteemed Cassavetes producer, whose lawsuit of biblical proportions with his only son evolves into a blueprint for forgiveness that gives this piece its resonant heart. Sam's son is shattered by his refusal to say 'Yes, I do, I do love you.' after an argument with the love of his life, French film goddess Françoise Dorléac, just before she drives away to her fiery death. This tragedy ripples through decades across oceans snuffing out the possibility of love for generations. Characters ballet with younger versions of themselves as they unravel multiple dimensions of time, identity, death, reality, and truth through a maze-like world, desperately in need of empathy.
The release states that these collaborators reunite as a plea for a softer, kinder world through building a play that is likewise linguistically nimble and beautiful, with Rocco and Enz meeting at a time meant to remind audiences of the power of language, the need for empathy, and the belief that the purest, most effective route to empathy is live theater.
Each evening will include a 'Prelude on the Terrace,' running from 7:30–8:00PM (2:00-2:30PM for matinees), where audience members can drop in for art, wine, and conversation as part of the production's ''60's Happenings for the 21st Century' prelude. AFTERWARDS will begin at 8PM (2:30PM for matinees) following the prelude.
Performances
Friday 9/11 - @ 7:30PM - PREVIEW
Saturday 9/12 - @ 2PM - PREVIEW
Saturday 9/12 - @ 7:30PM - OPENING
Monday 9/14 - @ 7:30PM
Thursday 9/17 - @ 7:30PM
Friday 9/18 - @ 7:30PM
Saturday 9/19 - @ 2PM
Saturday 9/19 - @ 7:30PM
Creative Team
Playwright - Pamela Enz
Director - Danny Rocco
Scenic Design - Ève Laroche-Joubert
Musical Contributions - Elliott Randall
Sound Design, Audio Engineer - Ray Archie
Lighting Designer - Hao Bai
Featuring
Elizabeth Inghram (Girl Most Likely) as Dani Afterwards
Elizabeth Kenney (Theatre Camp) as Dani Younger
Monique Vukovic (Workplace Injuries) as Susan
David Gueriera (Waltzing with Brando) as Arthur Afterwards
Conor Andrew Hall (Flight Risk) as Arthur Younger
Patricia Marjorie (Mrs. Loman) as Lili/Rita
Michael Christian (William Reich Unleashed) as Sam
Stage Management - Michele Correggio
Set Build and Technical Direction - Chico Kramer
Production Team
Produced and Presented by Poetic Theater Productions
Producer - Jeremy Karafin
Associate Producer - Raquel Almazan
Associate Producer - Aislinn Curry
Associate Producer - April Sandmeyer
Graphics - Sallie Colas
Social Media Designs - Eva Pedriglieri