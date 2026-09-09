AFTERWARDS to Open at La Mama with Poetic Theater

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Poetic Theater Productions will present AFTERWARDS, a new play by Pamela Enz, directed by Danny Rocco, at Shares at La MaMa. Performances will run from September 11 through 19, 2026.

The production is being staged at Shares at La MaMa, located at 74A E. 4th Street, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com/afterwards.

AFTERWARDS is a spiritual, theatrical novella, and a sequel to Enz's play City Girls and Desperados. According to the release, Enz's elliptical, transcendent storytelling revolves around a crew of hipster artists orbiting the steadying center of legend to legends; Sam Shaw, creator of the famous Marilyn subway shot and esteemed Cassavetes producer, whose lawsuit of biblical proportions with his only son evolves into a blueprint for forgiveness that gives this piece its resonant heart. Sam's son is shattered by his refusal to say 'Yes, I do, I do love you.' after an argument with the love of his life, French film goddess Françoise Dorléac, just before she drives away to her fiery death. This tragedy ripples through decades across oceans snuffing out the possibility of love for generations. Characters ballet with younger versions of themselves as they unravel multiple dimensions of time, identity, death, reality, and truth through a maze-like world, desperately in need of empathy.

The release states that these collaborators reunite as a plea for a softer, kinder world through building a play that is likewise linguistically nimble and beautiful, with Rocco and Enz meeting at a time meant to remind audiences of the power of language, the need for empathy, and the belief that the purest, most effective route to empathy is live theater.

Each evening will include a 'Prelude on the Terrace,' running from 7:30–8:00PM (2:00-2:30PM for matinees), where audience members can drop in for art, wine, and conversation as part of the production's ''60's Happenings for the 21st Century' prelude. AFTERWARDS will begin at 8PM (2:30PM for matinees) following the prelude.

Performances

Friday 9/11 - @ 7:30PM - PREVIEW

Saturday 9/12 - @ 2PM - PREVIEW

Saturday 9/12 - @ 7:30PM - OPENING

Monday 9/14 - @ 7:30PM

Thursday 9/17 - @ 7:30PM

Friday 9/18 - @ 7:30PM

Saturday 9/19 - @ 2PM

Saturday 9/19 - @ 7:30PM

Creative Team

Playwright - Pamela Enz

Director - Danny Rocco

Scenic Design - Ève Laroche-Joubert

Musical Contributions - Elliott Randall

Sound Design, Audio Engineer - Ray Archie

Lighting Designer - Hao Bai

Featuring

Elizabeth Inghram (Girl Most Likely) as Dani Afterwards

Elizabeth Kenney (Theatre Camp) as Dani Younger

Monique Vukovic (Workplace Injuries) as Susan

David Gueriera (Waltzing with Brando) as Arthur Afterwards

Conor Andrew Hall (Flight Risk) as Arthur Younger

Patricia Marjorie (Mrs. Loman) as Lili/Rita

Michael Christian (William Reich Unleashed) as Sam

Stage Management - Michele Correggio

Set Build and Technical Direction - Chico Kramer

Production Team

Produced and Presented by Poetic Theater Productions

Producer - Jeremy Karafin

Associate Producer - Raquel Almazan

Associate Producer - Aislinn Curry

Associate Producer - April Sandmeyer

Graphics - Sallie Colas

Social Media Designs - Eva Pedriglieri

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