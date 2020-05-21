AFTER FOREVER Receives 6 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Season 2 of After Forever, has been nominated for 6 Daytime Emmy Awards. This follows its history-making first season's 5 Emmy wins including Outstanding Digital Drama Series; MAKING IT the most Emmy-awarded LGBT-themed Drama Series on any platform. Both seasons of After Forever stream via Amazon Prime Video.



After Forever Season 2's nominations include:



o Outstanding Digital Drama Series - Michael Slade (Executive Producer), Kevin Spirtas (Executive Producer), Allison Vanore (Producer)

o Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series - Michael Slade (Co-Creator/Writer) & Kevin Spirtas (Co-Creator)

o Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series - Cady Huffman

o Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series - Lenny Wolpe

o Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series - Mary Beth Peil

o Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series - Scott Michael Salame & Timmy Schues



Season 2 of After Forever picks up 6 months after Season 1 ended. Brian (2019 Emmy Award winner, Kevin Spirtas) is dating David (Mike McGowan) with whom he was set up at the end of Season 1 by his late husband's parents, Frannie and Carl (2019 Emmy Award nominee Anita Gillette, and Lenny Wolpe). Brian, with the help of family and friends is determined to move forward. However, moving on from the loss and memory of his husband, Jason (2019 Emmy Award nominee Mitchell Anderson), is extremely complicated.



After Forever has gathered rave reviews for telling the rarely seen story of vibrant, active, diverse "grown-up" gay men... a group who, like women, tend to disappear from television and film once they are no longer 20- or 30-something, not returning until they are elderly and non-sexual. It also received kudos for its unflinching honesty in dealing with loss, while still maintaining a sense of humor and of hope for the future, and its ability to touch a wide audience.



After Forever has attracted an enormous and incredibly diverse audience base of all ages, sexes, sexual identities and genders, who are extremely vocal on social media and in letters sent directly to the show about how much they love the characters and story, and in many cases, how the series has helped them move through their own grief or better understand the grief that a friend or loved one is going through.



Season Two of After Forever was again Executive Produced by its creators, Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, and Produced by Allison Vanore. This season was also Executive Produced by Laura Z. Barket, Drew Desky, Ken Fakler, Dane Levens, Jerry Meyer, Roz Meyer, Ted Snowdon, Arnold R. Spirtas, Sandra T. Spirtas, Dan Stone, and Duffy Violante and Co-Executive Produced by Scott Adler, Peter M. Benassi, Jamie DeRoy, William Fernandez, Matthew P. Hui, Jim Kierstead, Alan Long, Julie Michaels, Allan D. Rich, Lawrence S. Rich, Ryan Salame, Scott Michael Salame, and Joe Scott.



The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented in a two-hour special on Friday, June 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, CBS. Awards will be presented in leading categories during the telecast, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

