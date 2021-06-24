A&E's New Documentary Series INVISIBLE MONSTERS: SERIAL KILLERS IN AMERICA Premieres This August

A&E Network delves into the stories and circumstances that shaped our collective concept of the modern-day serial killer with the three-night event "Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America" beginning Sunday, August 15 at 9pm ET/PT. The limited series will be the first to examine the intersecting paths of five of America's most notorious killers - Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and BTK - who all operated during the same period, across two decades. New series "I Survived a Serial Killer" will explore what it is like to be one of the few people ever to escape from the clutches of a serial predator. The series premieres on Wednesday, August 18 at 9:30pm ET/PT.

Over six hours, "Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America" weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers - Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and BTK - together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics, and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. Names that still strike fear into the hearts of many, these seemingly normal men developed disturbingly intimate and hands-on approaches to murder that were at odds with their soft-spoken public existence. Most of our public understanding of the modern serial killer comes from THE 20 years that all five men were active. We still struggle to reconcile the uncomfortable dichotomy of monsters hiding in plain sight. The stories of these killers and their victims will be told by those closest to them, including exclusive interviews with survivors, investigators, forensic psychologists, prosecutors, and victims' family members. View trailer here:

In each 30-minute episode, "I Survived a Serial Killer" documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors' point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Over the 12-episode series, viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (AKA The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (AKA The Railway Killer) and David Parker Ray (AKA THE TOY BOX Killer.)

"Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America" is produced for A&E Network by the Category 6 Media™ group with Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury and Kristy Sabat serving as executive producers. Stephanie Soechtig serves as showrunner and executive producer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America."

"I Survived a Serial Killer" is produced for A&E Network by Law & Crime with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Mark Anstendig serving as executive producers and Dahlia Damaghi serving as a co-executive producer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "I Survived a Serial Killer."