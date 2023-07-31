A&E to Premiere SECRETS OF PRINCE ANDREW in August

A&E presents the newest addition to the groundbreaking “Secrets of” franchise, “Secrets of Prince Andrew,” from Bitachon365 and Candle Media. The documentary special premieres Monday, August 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

“Secrets of Prince Andrew” tells the INSIDE STORY of Andrew’s scandal-plagued life, including the disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019 that shook the monarchy to its core. This definitive Prince Andrew biography features the twists and turns of Palace intrigue, secret conversations, and looks at the Queen's involvement in the repercussions following the BBC Newsnight revelations.

With exclusive interviews and unprecedented access, the program provides a unique perspective on the Prince's life, offering an in-depth look at the chain of events that led to his downfall.

“Secrets of Prince Andrew” features interviews with renowned journalist Emily Maitlis, who gives a first-hand account of the nerve-wracking preparations and the interview that forever changed Prince Andrew's life.

Other contributors include Samantha McAlister, the BBC Newsnight producer who spent over a year negotiating the interview with the Palace and securing the scoop of a lifetime, journalist and author Vicky Ward, Palace insiders, and friends and advisors who know Prince Andrew best.

“Secrets of Prince Andrew” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and AETV.com.

“Secrets of Prince Andrew” is produced by Bitachon365 and Candle True Stories, a division of Candle Media. Sheldon Lazarus, is Executive Producer for Bitachon365. James Goldston is Executive Producer for Candle True Stories. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the documentary outside of the UK.