A&E Announces Premiere of New Series ALASKA PD

A&E Network is kicking off the New Year with an all new robust programming lineup. New series "Alaska PD" transports viewers to America's Last Frontier where they will ride along with law enforcement officers battling not only one of the highest crime rates in the country, but also wild animals and life-threatening weather conditions. Fan favorite "60 Days In" returns for its most intense season yet in addition to a 2-hour special commemorating the 15th anniversary of "The First 48" which will launch a brand-new season of the venerable series.

Full series descriptions and premiere dates below.

"The First 48" - 2-Hour 15th Anniversary Special Premieres January 1 at 8pm ET/PT

For the last 15 years, "The First 48" has followed thousands of homicide investigations in 27 cities across the country as detectives work relentlessly to solve murders in the critical first 48 HOURS of a crime. Over the course of the series' run, viewers have been given unprecedented access to crime scenes, forensic processing, and investigations as detectives follow leads and uncover evidence and witnesses in order to identify the killers. To kick off the new season, an anniversary special will bring viewers along as detectives work to solve the murders of two women in Tulsa, Oklahoma who were gunned down in broad daylight. Commemorating 15 years on the air, the two-hour special will also include interviews with some of the most prominent homicide detectives featured in the series to-date as they look back on the some of the most memorable cases of their careers. Following the anniversary special, new episodes will air Thursdays beginning January 2 at 8pm ET/PT.

"The First 48" is produced for A&E Network by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, with David Eilenberg and Maija Norris serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Peter Tarshis and Laura Fleury serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

"Alaska PD" - Two Night Premiere on January 1 at 10pm ET/PT and January 2 at 9pm ET/PT

"Alaska PD" brings viewers to America's Last Frontier, where the line between civilization and lawlessness can be razor thin. Chronically shorthanded police departments across the state must turn to officers from the Lower 48 to fight a soaring crime rate. For the "newbies" it is a trial by fire as they learn first-hand that policing, like everything else, is different in Alaska. In a state where guns are carried as part of everyday life, officers often have to protect an entire town by themselves while enforcing laws many are unwilling to follow. They face numerous dangers found only in Alaska, not just from people who want to be free from the rules of society, but also from encounters with predatory animals roaming through town and sub-zero conditions that can be deadly and unrelenting. The series will follow Alaska's law enforcement in Fairbanks, Kodiak, Kotzebue and Petersburg. New episodes will air Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

"Alaska PD" is produced by Engel Entertainment and Noble Savages for A&E Network. Stephanie Angelides, John X. Kim and Steven M Engel serve executive producers for Engel Entertainment. Joe Livecchi serves as an executive producer for Noble Savages. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

"60 Days In" - Premieres Thursday, January 2 at 10pm ET/PT

For the first time in "60 Days In" history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit the program early, as the newly elected Sheriff takes over one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen. After two decades, the Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama is under new management and the newly elected Sheriff is determined to make a change. In his first week, he decided to shakedown the facility and in one day alone, found more than 200 broken door locks, drugs and removed more than two tons of contraband. With no time to lose, Sheriff Horton along with Chief Peek and select members of their team have agreed to embed innocent participants to uncover the issues that plague the facility. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail, that is in dire need of help, of contraband and corruption before it is too late.

"60 Days In" is produced by Lucky 8 for A&E Network with Greg Henry, Kim Woodard and Jeff Grogan serving as executive producers. Shelly Tatro, Brad Holcman and Molly Ebinger serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

Watch a promo for "Alaska PD" here:





