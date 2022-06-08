ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Grows to New Season High in Adults 18-49

During the week of May 30, 2022, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" grew over the prior week by 5% in Adults 18-49 (305,000 vs. 291,000) to hit a new season high.

The ABC late-night talk show built year over year for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (+1% - 1.566 million vs. 1.545 million on w/o 5/31/21) and also improved over the same week last year by 6% among Adults 18-49 (305,000 vs. 287,000 on w/o 5/31/21).

The Thursday broadcast of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (on 6/2/22) marked the strongest late-night telecast on any night on any network so far this year with Adults 18-49 (588,000). In addition, Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" stood as the show's top telecast on any night since July 2021 - since Tuesday, 7/20/21. Thursday's episode featured guests Queen Latifah and Danny Ramirez and musical guest Pusha T.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show for the 2nd week in a row among Adults 18-49 (305,000).