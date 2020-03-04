ABC News Announces Special Coverage Of The COVID-19 Outbreak

Today, ABC News announced special coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, including a live two-hour "20/20" focused on the outbreak, new daily programs on ABC News Live and ABC News Radio, and a bonus edition of the "Start Here" podcast. These reports are in addition to continuing coverage across ABC News led by Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available here, https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/coronavirus.

The live two-hour "20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know," anchored by David Muir with reporting by Dr. Ashton, chronicles the extraordinary chain of events that led to a global health crisis. Using video diaries from inside China's quarantined cities and from passengers trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, ABC News reveals the human stories behind the headlines about COVID-19. "20/20" will report live from locations across the world and feature chief business, technology & economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, correspondent Bob Woodruff, senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, foreign correspondent James Longman, correspondent Deborah Roberts and foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli. From tracking the virus hunters seeking a cure to unprecedented access to a biocontainment facility uniquely qualified to treat passengers from the Diamond Princess, "20/20" will report on the latest developments in the coronavirus spread and updates on its impact in the United States. Dr. Ashton will answer questions about COVID-19, including viewer questions taken from social media, during the live broadcast. "20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know" airs on Friday, March 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

ABC News Live, the network's streaming news channel, will debut a new special program, "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," with a rotating group of anchors each weekday live at 12:00 p.m. EST beginning Wednesday, March 4. Along with the latest headlines, interviews with experts and those under quarantine, live pictures from around the world and scheduled press conferences, the special program will feature Dr. Ashton answering questions live from social media. ABC News Live is available for streaming on The Roku Channel, Hulu Live, Xumo, Sling TV, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and the ABC News OTT app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

ABC News Radio will simulcast ABC News Live's "COVID-19: What You Need to Know" each day and extend the programming with its own coverage anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky, featuring a rundown of the day's latest headlines. ABC News Radio's "COVID-19: What You Need to Know" will also be available for download by ABC News Radio affiliates. Plus, ABC News Radio will simulcast "20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know."

ABC News' daily news podcast "Start Here," hosted by Brad Mielke, will post a special edition on Saturday, March 7, as an extension of Friday's "20/20." Mielke will speak to Dr. Ashton, who will continue to answer new questions about the virus.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

Katie den Daas is executive producer for ABC News Live special event coverage, and Cat McKenzie is senior producer. Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

Ryan Kessler produces special coverage for ABC News Radio. Scott Goldberg is director of News Programming.





