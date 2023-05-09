ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series

“Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor” airs Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available next day on Hulu. 

Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor is the blueprint for modern celebrity culture. She was the original influencer ― the first to use her fame to create a fragrance empire and forge frontiers in social activism.

On and off the screen, she was larger than life. Known for her striking beauty, she was married eight times to seven different men, pursued by paparazzi around the globe, and even denounced by the Vatican.

She also broke the glass ceiling by negotiating the first million-dollar salary in Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with Barbara Walters, she once said, "I know I've had an extraordinary life. I realized that it's like a soap opera. It's not like an ordinary life at all." Over a decade after her death, ABC News' "Superstar" series explores the iconic figure's life, career and marriages.

The star-studded television event features interviews with celebrities such as Fran Drescher, Rosie O'Donnell, Camilla Belle, Melissa Rivers and Dita von Teese. The program also includes conversations with Kate Andersen Brower, who wrote Taylor's biography; Larry Hackett, the former editor of People and an ABC News contributor; Hal Rubenstein, the former fashion editor at InStyle; and José Eber, celebrity hairstylist and friend of Taylor.

"Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor" airs Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available next day on Hulu.



