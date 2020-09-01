ABC to Air Two Special HOLEY MOLEY Episodes

The episodes air September 10th.

In celebration of its larger-than-life season finale set to air THURSDAY, SEPT. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), ABC's hit mini-golf competition series, "Holey Moley," is teeing up to air two special episodes giving fans an inside look at the sizzling summer show. "Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One" will air immediately following the season finale on THURSDAY, SEPT. 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux" will air THURSDAY, SEPT. 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Hosted by commentating team Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, the can't-miss special episodes will give viewers an inside look into the making of the world's craziest competition series, as they answer burning fan questions and share memorable on set moments straight from the iconic "Holey Moley" clubhouse. Viewers will relive the best and worst wipeouts, watch unforgettable never-before-seen putts, learn more about "Holey Moley" course favorites Course Marshall Joe and Sir Goph, plus check in on season one winners. Resident golf pro and executive producer Stephen Curry and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai will also be featured.

"Holey Moley" showcases self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course. In its sophomore season, ABC's "Holey Moley" ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour this summer in Adults 18-49. Based on 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms this summer, "Holey Moley" is up versus its year-ago average by 17% in Total Viewers and by 4% in Adults 18-49. New episodes of "Holey Moley" return to ABC this week beginning THURSDAY, SEPT. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT).

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

