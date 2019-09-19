ABC Studios Signs Overall Deal With Dan Levy

Dan Levy, star and co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios. The deal means he will produce scripted projects at the studio.

"Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business," said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios. "His writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn't be more excited to be in business with him."

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter," Levy said. "As I say a bittersweet goodbye to 'Schitt's Creek,' I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there."

Levy previously worked as a reality TV host. His father is Eugene Levy, the Canadian comedy actor and writer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories