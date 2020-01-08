ABC Picks Up Supernatural Drama THE BRIDES

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced today that the network has picked up "The Brides," a new drama from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television to pilot. Maggie Kiley ("American Horror Story," "Riverdale," upcoming "Katy Keene") is set to direct.

"The Brides," a sexy contemporary reimagining of "Dracula," is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, "The Brides" is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy - and their nontraditional family. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write, with Maggie Kiley to direct. Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Kiley.

The project is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories