ABC Owned Television Stations present “Our America: In the Black,” sponsored by Microsoft Corporation, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3. This thought-provoking documentary special chronicles the efforts of Microsoft Philanthropies specialist Darrell Booker in his national quest to raise awareness about building financial health and wellness in the Black community.
In the series, Booker explores how technology can serve as a great equalizer to mitigate these disparities while engaging with individuals who are actively working toward financial literacy programs that pave the way for economic mobility and generational wealth creation. The documentary focuses on the stories of three individuals at different stages of their financial journey:
“Our America: In the Black” airs on Hulu's Black Stories Always hub and across the ABC Owned Television Stations' streaming and digital platforms and linear on the following dates:
Watch the trailer here:
