ABC Owned Television Stations present “Our America: In the Black,” sponsored by Microsoft Corporation, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

ABC Owned Television Stations present “Our America: In the Black,” sponsored by Microsoft Corporation, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3. This thought-provoking documentary special chronicles the efforts of Microsoft Philanthropies specialist Darrell Booker in his national quest to raise awareness about building financial health and wellness in the Black community.

In the series, Booker explores how technology can serve as a great equalizer to mitigate these disparities while engaging with individuals who are actively working toward financial literacy programs that pave the way for economic mobility and generational wealth creation. The documentary focuses on the stories of three individuals at different stages of their financial journey:

  • “Hannah” - Booker visits Los Angeles where he is introduced to Hannah, a young foster care youth, who dreams of attending Howard University and becoming a mechanical engineer. The episode also features the dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, Phylicia Rashad.  
  • “Angel Mercedes” - From New York, Booker introduces viewers to the nonprofit RISE, a national charitable institution that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.
  • “Meagan Naraine” - Booker visits Atlanta for an opportunity to highlight the work he does with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), which leverages Atlanta's unique position as a nexus of Black enterprise and innovation to pilot strategies that could serve as blueprints for economic racial equity across the nation.

“Our America: In the Black” airs on Hulu's Black Stories Always hub and across the ABC Owned Television Stations' streaming and digital platforms and linear on the following dates:

Watch the trailer here:



