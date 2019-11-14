ABC Orders Musical Dramedy From ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Team

ABC ordered a high-concept musical dramedy from the team behind Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network has given a script commitment plus penalty to Duet, which will center on 35-year-old Delilah Jones, who finds herself jumping back and forth between life as a Pop icon and an alternate reality where she never left her hometown, got married and had a child and works as a high school music teacher. As Delilah juggles these very different realities, the two worlds will inform each other and affect her actions and the choices she makes.

The series will be produced by Lionsgate TV and The Tannenbaum Company. It hails from Austin Winsberg, who is the writer and executive producer of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Zachary and Weiner, who have written songs for Once Upon a Time and Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will write original music for Duet.

ABC is also developing the musical series, 90s Popstar, a drama based on Mandy Moore's life about a family dealing with their daughter's sudden fame.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories