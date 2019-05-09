ABC Orders Cobie Smulders-Led Drama to Series

ABC has ordered the "Stumptown" drama starring Cobie Smulders to series for the 2019-2020 season.

The drama is based on the Oni Press comic series which follows Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, OR; with a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own

Cobie Smulders stars as Dex Parios in the series. Additional casting includes Adrian Martinez as Tookie, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Michael Ealy as Det. Miles Hoffman and Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird.

Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood, respectively the author and illustrators of the graphic novel series, will executive produce with Jason Richman serving as writer and executive producer. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District will also executive produce. James Griffith directed the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.





Related Articles View More TV Stories