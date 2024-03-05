ABC News Will Go Inside the Oscars Will Special Coverage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News will celebrate the 96th Oscars with special programming, including the live pre-show “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” on Sunday, March 10, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT. The pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live, beginning at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT and continue throughout the day until the start of the Oscars ceremony.

In the special, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

The show will include previews of the award show and feature live interviews with nominees and presenters, plus an exclusive preview of the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration. Joining Davis and Johnson to make their Oscar-reporting debut will be “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, along with veteran ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse, Variety's senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

Leading up to Hollywood's biggest night, “Good Morning America” will conduct interviews with Jimmy Kimmel, who will host the show, and Wolfgang Puck, who sets the menu for the Governors Ball. “GMA”'s Lara Spencer will report from the red carpet on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, and Johnson will co-anchor “GMA” Saturday and Sunday broadcasts from Hollywood. Additionally, “GMA” will air its signature “Oscars After Party” on Monday, March 11, live from Times Square and provide post-show updates, including Spencer's backstage interviews as well as all the reactions and results from the night.

On Friday, March 8, and Monday, March 11, Morgan and Pilgrim and chief health and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will originate special editions of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” from the red carpet and live from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, respectively.

Special guests on the program will be Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, Guillermo Rodriguez from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and Academy social media ambassador and red-carpet correspondent Amelia Dimoldenberg. “GMA3” will also air segments that include a feature on the five nominees for Costume Design, predictions for Oscars night, an inside look at the Academy's museum, library and archive, and comedian Roy Wood Jr. will join the show with his reaction to all the winners from the big night.

On Friday, March 8, Davis will anchor a special edition of “ABC News Live Prime” from the red carpet. GoodMorningAmerica.com, “GMA” social accounts and ABCNews.com will have live coverage of the red carpet and awards show beginning at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 10. Additionally, ABC Audio will have full coverage of Oscars night, from the red carpet to backstage. Live reports will be heard throughout the night on ABC News Radio affiliates across the country, along with full audio, written and video recaps of all the highlights the next morning.