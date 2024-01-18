ABC News Studios to Debut BRATS Documentary

ABC News Studios, in partnership with NEON and Network Entertainment, announced TODAY “BRATS,” a new feature-length documentary looking at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the “Brat Pack.”

The documentary explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as “St. Elmo's Fire” and “The Breakfast Club” that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before.

The films earned a cult-like following but the "Brat Pack" label would impact the young actors' careers in unexpected ways for decades to come. Director and Brat-Packer Andrew McCarthy, who rose to stardom in such films as “Pretty in Pink,” “St. Elmo's Fire” and “Less Than Zero” and wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir “Brat: An ‘80s Story,” goes right to the source, reuniting with his fellow Brat-Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

“The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career,” said McCarthy. “After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising — and liberating.”

McCarthy crisscrosses the country to meet up with some of the stars of those beloved films, including, among others, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton and key members of production, including directors, casting directors, screenwriters and producers.

He also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story. A potent mix of Hollywood fascination, movie history and deeply personal revelations, “BRATS” reveals how the label caused a frenzy and impacted each of them, personally and professionally, in this entertaining, intimate and evocative film. “BRATS” is currently in post-production and slated to stream on Hulu later this year.

“BRATS” is produced by Neon and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios. Andrew McCarthy is writer and director. The documentary is produced by Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis. Brian Liebman and Andrew McCarthy are executive producers.

Neon's Dan O'Meara and Tom Quinn and Network Entertainment's Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak are executive producers. For ABC News Studios, Victoria Thompson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content, and Kim Godwin is the president of ABC News.

