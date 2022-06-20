ABC News Presents a Special Edition of '20/20' on the Making of ELVIS

ABC News announced TODAY a new special edition of "20/20" that takes viewers inside the making of "Elvis," the highly anticipated cinematic drama starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Oscar® winner Tom Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Ahead of the film's June 24 release date, "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" follows as ABC News contributor Chris Connelly visits Graceland, Presley's iconic home in Memphis, Tennessee, exploring the legend's life and music as it will be retold on the big screen.

The special features Connelly's exclusive interviews with Presley's surviving family, including his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough, who reflect on the 45 years since his death, their involvement in the film and the contribution the film will have toward Presley's legacy.

Connelly also speaks with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, Butler, Hanks and other key members of the cast, who discuss the origins of the film, and the research and preparation required to bring the "King of Rock and Roll"'s story to life on such a grand scale.

"Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Tuesday, June 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

"Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer of 20/20. Matt Lombardi is executive producer of "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20."